'Sanitation Day' director Seyi Babatope has unveiled the second teaser for his new romantic drama ‘Badboys and Bridesmaids’.
Watch brand new teaser for Seyi Babatope's 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'
The romantic drama is set to premiere in cinemas this October.
The filmmaker shared the new teaser via his Instagram account tagging the lead cast and crew.
“It’s the battle of the sexes this October. The BAD BOYS vs The BRIDESMAIDS. The boys want it, the Bridesmaids won't give-in or will they? Who will win this epic battle,” Babatope wrote.
The new teaser introduces the tantalizing cast including Jidekene Achufusi, Demola Adedoyin, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, Mercy Isoyip and Big Brother Naija reality stars Elozonam Ogbolu and Nengi Hampson.
The feature film produced by Yomi Black for House of Dion and shot by fast-rising cinematographer Amarachi Udoezika in her debut feature film production.
Watch the teaser:
