Check out the first teaser for 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film will debut in cinemas in October 2021.

'Badboys and Bridesmaids' movie directed by Seyi Babatope [Instagram/yomiblack]

A first-look teaser has premiered for Seyi Babatope's ('Sanitation Day') new movie 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'.

While plot details remain under wraps, the new teaser confirms its October 2021 theatrical release date as well as lead cast.

Produced by Yomi Black and shot by Amarachi Udoezika, the House of Dion production stars Demola Adedoyin, Jidekene Achufusi, Idia Aisien, Jimi Akinsola, Mercy Isoyip and Big Brother Naija reality stars Elozonam Ogbolu and Nengi Hampson.

Principal photography for 'Badboys and Bridesmaids' kicked off in July after the film's production company announced auditions in Lagos. The film will be distributed by Genesis Pictures.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

