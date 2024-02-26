'Anikulapo' TV series premieres in Lagos ahead of March 1 release

The premier, held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, had in attendance all the major cast of the new series and some other A-list actors in their colourful and adorable attire. Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre, an epic series, is to be launched on Netflix March 1, in over 190 countries across the globe.

The Producer and Director of the series, Kunle Afolayan, during the premiere appreciated everyone who contributed to the success of the series.

He said “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre is something that has been in the work for eight years and finally, it is here.

“I want to specially thank “Olodumare” for the grace, for the knowledge and the wisdom. I want to thank my cast and the crew for believing in the dream, for believing in me and for always being there.

“I want to thank Maami for the prayers at night and the day. May God be with you.

“I want to thank all our supporters, everybody who has contributed to making today happen.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the series picks up the event from where the movie left off, following the life of Saro and his wife. Akala, the mysterious bird which resurrected Saro (Kunle Remi) in the first instalment, is also back but not as friendly as the people would have liked.

The series will explore the themes of betrayal, revenge, and the fight for ultimate power. The series was shot at the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film Village in Komu-Igbojaye, Oyo State, with a cast and crew of 600 people.

