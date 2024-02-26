ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Anikulapo' TV series premieres in Lagos ahead of March 1 release

News Agency Of Nigeria

The epic series will explore the themes of betrayal, revenge, and the fight for ultimate power.

“Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
“Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre”

Recommended articles

The premier, held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, had in attendance all the major cast of the new series and some other A-list actors in their colourful and adorable attire. Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre, an epic series, is to be launched on Netflix March 1, in over 190 countries across the globe.

The Producer and Director of the series, Kunle Afolayan, during the premiere appreciated everyone who contributed to the success of the series.

He said “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre is something that has been in the work for eight years and finally, it is here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to specially thank “Olodumare” for the grace, for the knowledge and the wisdom. I want to thank my cast and the crew for believing in the dream, for believing in me and for always being there.

“I want to thank Maami for the prayers at night and the day. May God be with you.

“I want to thank all our supporters, everybody who has contributed to making today happen.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the series picks up the event from where the movie left off, following the life of Saro and his wife. Akala, the mysterious bird which resurrected Saro (Kunle Remi) in the first instalment, is also back but not as friendly as the people would have liked.

The series will explore the themes of betrayal, revenge, and the fight for ultimate power. The series was shot at the Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film Village in Komu-Igbojaye, Oyo State, with a cast and crew of 600 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, hosted the event and in attendance were actors including: Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Femi Adebayo, Monalisa Chinda, Jaiye Kuti, Sola Sobowale, Taiwo Hassan and Gabriel Afolayan among several others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Is it time for Nigerian Artists to let Amapiano go?

Is it time for Nigerian Artists to let Amapiano go?

Nigerian hip hop great Illbliss releases new album 'Sideh Kai'

Nigerian hip hop great Illbliss releases new album 'Sideh Kai'

Ayra Starr opens up on how her mother used music to 'blackmail' her

Ayra Starr opens up on how her mother used music to 'blackmail' her

'Anikulapo' TV series premieres in Lagos ahead of March 1 release

'Anikulapo' TV series premieres in Lagos ahead of March 1 release

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love' while expecting a baby

Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love' while expecting a baby

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku confirms split from wife after 3 years of marriage

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku confirms split from wife after 3 years of marriage

8 Ghanaian celebrities who have faced jail time

8 Ghanaian celebrities who have faced jail time

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Official cast reveal for the upcoming movie 'Break of Dawn' [Instagram/Umanu Elijah]

Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Jide Kene team up for blood money film 'Break of Dawn'

Celebrating Bob Marley's Legacy: 'One Love' hits cinemas Nationwide on February 14

Celebrating Bob Marley's Legacy: 'One Love' hits cinemas Nationwide on February 14