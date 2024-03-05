ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 business lessons from 'Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre'

Samson Toromade

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre has a few business lessons everyone can learn from.

What business lessons can be learnt from Saro's exploits? [Netflix]
What business lessons can be learnt from Saro's exploits? [Netflix]

Recommended articles

The series continues the story of Saro, who messes around with powers beyond his understanding, and Arolake, a lover girl just trying to find a loving home to rest her head.

Rise of the Spectre is about the supernatural order and power tussles in the old Oyo empire, but there are also business lessons in the series for everyone.

Here are five business lessons from Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre:

ADVERTISEMENT
Saro fails to complete his assigned task in 'Aníkúlápó Rise of the Spectre' [Netflix]
Saro fails to complete his assigned task in 'Aníkúlápó Rise of the Spectre' [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

At the beginning of the series, Saro is denied entry into what is considered heaven because of the debt he owes having resurrected 20 people from death. He is tasked with returning to the world of the living to kill those 20 people but only gets as far as killing three before he finds a way to return fully to life without completing his task. This comes with consequences, just like missing business targets does.

The series isn't explicit about Saro's ending in the afterlife, but since he didn't meet his target, you can bet your business degree he ends up as one of those stone statues with cringe VFX makeup.

RIP? [Netflix]
RIP? [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

When Saro's failure to complete his task traps the three people he already killed in limbo, they strike a deal to help him so he can finally transport them to the afterlife after three years. To make his limited time comfortable, they start supplying him with palm wine, best described as manna from heaven.

In little time, Saro sets up shop and starts getting customers from all over the village who quickly realise his palm wine is better than the one supplied by Karounwi, the local tapper, who immediately loses his clientele.

Sure, Saro has an unfair advantage, but this is still a useful demonstration that the quality of the product is a crucial deciding factor for customers, and that's why they'll stay with you or ditch you for a better option.

ADVERTISEMENT
Saro is notorious for breaking contracts [Netflix]
Saro is notorious for breaking contracts [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

You can always trust Saro to do a double cross. He did it to Arolake, heaven's gatekeeper, and the three trapped souls. Everyone who deals with him always finds out at some point what a foolish mistake they've made.

While this can make for an entertaining story onscreen, it's not an admirable business quality. When you strike a deal with another entity, it's simply expected that you keep to your word and do the things you've promised as faithfully as you can. Saro finds out the hard way when he double crosses his palm wine suppliers — they turn off the tap and it's all downhill.

The Alaafin's failure to also honour his deal to marry his daughter to the son of the Bashorun is one of the central conflicts of the film and could have been avoided if everyone just did as promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most important lesson here is business won't always be a smooth ride. Karounwi is his village's sole palm wine supplier and enjoys everyone's goodwill until competition shows up with a better product. It's a devastating end to his monopoly that takes him by surprise, rendering him without a next course of action. Desperate, he uses his daughter, Olatorera, as bait to figure out his business rival's secrets and ultimately loses her to his charming ways.

Saro also never thinks about alternatives until his supernatural supply runs out, which is funny for someone who never planned to fulfil his end of the bargain and should have seen the outcome coming. He has no plan for when the tap is turned off and his business is completely ruined.

No matter how good the going gets, it's important to always have a strategy for when the wind starts blowing off course for whatever reason. Don't run a business on vibes.

Awarun is a resourceful business owner in 'Aníkúlápó Rise of the Spectre' [Netflix]
Awarun is a resourceful business owner in 'Aníkúlápó Rise of the Spectre' [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

When Karounwi has a business crisis, he cries, guilt-trips his fleeing customers with emotions, and keeps losing until the stroke of misfortune that befalls Saro favours him. But when Awarun encounters a business crisis, she taps into her network and finds a solution that keeps her in business without breaking much of a sweat.

Keeping a clear head about problems and seeking out sensible solutions will always be a business advantage.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kiddwaya cancels birthday party to mourn Herbert Wigwe's son Chizi

Kiddwaya cancels birthday party to mourn Herbert Wigwe's son Chizi

5 business lessons from 'Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre'

5 business lessons from 'Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre'

Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Ayra Starr will perform alongside Chris Brown on his North America tour

Tems says with success she has come to like the meaning of her name Témìládè

Tems says with success she has come to like the meaning of her name Témìládè

AY Poyoo laments after making only $100 in his 3 years of doing music

AY Poyoo laments after making only $100 in his 3 years of doing music

Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media

Dice Ailes calls out Sony Music for restricting his music on social media

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on why he won't host events for certain politicians

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on why he won't host events for certain politicians

'Stop this nonsense,' Akah Nnani calls out i-Fitness gym over annual membership dues

'Stop this nonsense,' Akah Nnani calls out i-Fitness gym over annual membership dues

Tony Ross revisits his long walk to success in 'I Almost Forgot'

Tony Ross revisits his long walk to success in 'I Almost Forgot'

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel Etim-Effiong, others tapped for new TV show: Cooking with gamechangers

Daniel Etim-Effiong, others tapped for TV show 'Cooking with Gamechangers'

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]

7 Mr Ibu movies that defined his Nollywood career

'Ebuka Turns Africa Up' premieres this March 2024

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Adesua, Jidekene, Layi Wasabi, Blossom star in Inkblot’s 'Japa!'

Adesua, Jidekene, Layi Wasabi, Blossom star in Inkblot’s 'Japa!'