ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian drama 'Orah' heads for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin

Our stories continue to beat the confinement of space with international recognition.

Official image for Orah as it heads to TIFF 2023 [Twitter/akorokoafrica]
Official image for Orah as it heads to TIFF 2023 [Twitter/akorokoafrica]

Recommended articles

Akoroko, an African cinema coverage company, announced the news, on August 22, 2023, revealing the movie as one of the 12 slated films to be screened for accredited buyers during the festival and worldwide acquisition.

TIFF 2023 is the 48th edition of its kind and will take place in mid-September 2023, as it features many works of art from all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyin Oladejo, a Nigerian-Canadian act, plays the lead in Orah as it tells the story of an illegal immigrant in Toronto as a cabbie. Her teenage son gets murdered back in Nigeria, and she is now on a mission to bring down the international money launderers' responsible for his death.

The movie is produced and directed by Lonzo Nzekwe, a Canadian/Nigerian director, who also shared the news on his Twitter page thanking the cast and crew. He said," Congrats to our cast and crew in Canada and Nigeria. You all are amazing". Well known for his other movie Anchor Baby, Lonzo produced Orah alongside Floyd Kane and Amos Adetuyi.

The cast includes Tina Mba, Lucy Ejim, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Lawson, Ruby Akubueze, Somkele Iyah-Idahlama, Oris Erhuero, Morgan Bedard, Christopher Seivright and Agape Mngomezulu.

Orah, which is described as a revenge drama, had its first principal photography in Sudbury Ontario, Canada and its second shoot in Lagos, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lonzo has shared several pictures and videos of the cast and crew on set of the production of Orah and everyone is excited with the snippets shared so far.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Neo scolds Tolanibaj over fights with Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo scolds Tolanibaj over fights with Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable celebrates 1 year anniversary as chief Alamudun

Portable celebrates 1 year anniversary as chief Alamudun

Femi Adebayo makes a strong case against piracy in Nollywood

Femi Adebayo makes a strong case against piracy in Nollywood

Nigerian drama 'Orah' heads for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Nigerian drama 'Orah' heads for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

Former rapper Cynthia Morgan preaches against premarital sex

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before my cook-a-thon - Hilda Baci

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

I'm an activist because I'm compassionate, not to become a politician - Falz

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Here is why Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress despite not being engaged

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winners based on popularity online

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'