Nigerian drama 'Orah' heads for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Akoroko, an African cinema coverage company, announced the news, on August 22, 2023, revealing the movie as one of the 12 slated films to be screened for accredited buyers during the festival and worldwide acquisition.

TIFF 2023 is the 48th edition of its kind and will take place in mid-September 2023, as it features many works of art from all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyin Oladejo, a Nigerian-Canadian act, plays the lead in Orah as it tells the story of an illegal immigrant in Toronto as a cabbie. Her teenage son gets murdered back in Nigeria, and she is now on a mission to bring down the international money launderers' responsible for his death.

The movie is produced and directed by Lonzo Nzekwe, a Canadian/Nigerian director, who also shared the news on his Twitter page thanking the cast and crew. He said," Congrats to our cast and crew in Canada and Nigeria. You all are amazing". Well known for his other movie Anchor Baby, Lonzo produced Orah alongside Floyd Kane and Amos Adetuyi.

The cast includes Tina Mba, Lucy Ejim, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Femi Lawson, Ruby Akubueze, Somkele Iyah-Idahlama, Oris Erhuero, Morgan Bedard, Christopher Seivright and Agape Mngomezulu.

Orah, which is described as a revenge drama, had its first principal photography in Sudbury Ontario, Canada and its second shoot in Lagos, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT