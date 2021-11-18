RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Jephta will be the fourth female director to be submitted to the Oscars by South Africa.

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' [Netflix]
Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' [Netflix]

South Africa's National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) has confirmed the selection of Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' as its Best International Feature Film submission for the 94th Oscars.

Recommended articles

Produced by Ephraim Gordon and directed by Jephta, the film which is South Africa's first Muslim film shot in Afrikaans, follows the story of of a matriarch who must keep the peace between her four sons returning to their family home for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

'Barakat', an Arabic word meaning blessings, premiered in theatres to critical acclaim back in May. The family drama has since recorded a number of firsts. Director Jephta will be the first woman of colour director to represent the country at the Academy awards and the fourth woman.

Watch the trailer:

Reacting to the film's selection, director Jephta said: “I am so proud that our small story about a family has reached as many people as it has. To be recognized by South Africa in this way is incredibly special after an extremely challenging year for our film industry.”

“This selection was totally unexpected, but it shows that everyone’s hard work on this project has paid off. This film was a blessing from the beginning and continues to be. It is our Barakat,” Gordon added.

'Barakat' stars Vinette Ebrahim, Joey Rasdien, Mortimer Williams, Keeno-Lee Hector, Danny Ross, Quanita Adams and Bonnie Mbuli.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Oscar committee NOSC announced weeks ago that there will be no Academy award submission from Nigeria this year as none of the submitted films met the criteria for the category.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Amy Jephta's 'Barakat' is SA's Oscars submission

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Here's a first-look teaser at Netflix's 'A Naija Christmas'

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Niniola’s ‘Lagos To Jozi’ is a timely intervention, but time will tell [Pulse EP Review]

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Cynthia Morgan goes on a public meltdown over Davido's largess from fans

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Adele talks about Amy Winehouse, almost not releasing her new album '30,' her divorce and more [Interview]

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday

'He's a god amongst men' - Harrysong hails Davido after raising over N150M on social media

'He's a god amongst men' - Harrysong hails Davido after raising over N150M on social media

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The return of P Square: Nobody wins when the family feuds, but what does the future hold for the popular duo [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

'It's our birthday' - Peter and Paul Okoye celebrate each other on 40th birthday

Trending

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish