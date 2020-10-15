Lupita Nyong'O and Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' series adaptation will not be premiering anytime soon.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, the anticipated adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie's 2013 novel of the same title, has been put on indefinite hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Production for the HBO Max series was originally billed to kick off earlier this year but the unannounced date was pushed back due to the pandemic. Co-showrunner, Lupita Nyong'O then reportedly dropped out as it conflicted with other scheduled projects.

Both Gurira and Nyong'O were to serve as executive producers of the now abandoned show. It was to star Uzo Aduba, Corey Hawkins, Zackary Momoh Tireni Oyenusi and Nyong'O who was to play the lead character, Ifemelu.

Nyong'O confirmed she secured rights to the bestselling novel back in 2014 and in 2018, she revealed plans to adapt it to a series instead of a feature film.

The novel follows the story of Ifemelu, a Nigerian born woman who moves to America and must grabble with the realities of race, cultural diversity and love.