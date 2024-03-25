All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion streaming on Wednesday

Iyabo Ojo won't be in attendance. Toyin Lawani will make a Zoom cameo. Tania Omotayo and Chioma Ikokwu did not feature in the trailer. Before now both ladies have been highly critical of the editing of the show, saying that it pushed a one-sided view. Dr. Rommel is in attendance. In the trailer Laura Ikeji confronts Dr. Rommel.

Journalist Latasha Ngwube will host. According to the statement, "Latasha will guide viewers through an interesting reunion, promising plenty of drama, surprises, and candid conversations with the cast."

“I'm delighted to dive into the fabulous world of excitement and drama these ladies have created,” Latasha said.

“As the first woman to ever host The Real Housewives reunion in Africa and as a huge fan of the show, getting to discuss some of my favourite moments and ask those burning questions thrills me. Expect it all! Big fashion! Laughter and emotions as we unpack the glamour, drama, and everything in an unforgettable season two,” Ngwube said.

The Season 2 of the show saw two new Housewives – fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and former model and socialite Faith Morey — join the original cast which included Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo, businesswomen Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

Speaking on the choice of Latasha as host of the RHOLagos Season 2 reunion, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, said, “Latasha has been a pillar of Nigerian pop culture for many years now, making her the perfect host to spark engaging conversations among the ladies. With her vibrant energy and insightful approach, this reunion is set to be unforgettable."

Pulse Nigeria

The statement adds that, "In this reunion episode, fans will get to see the ladies get together to discuss the highs and lows that defined RHOLagos Season 2. The reunion will also provide a platform for the Housewives to address rumours, clarify misconceptions, and express their unfiltered feelings about their fellow cast members."

This season of the show also earned a nomination for Best Unscripted Series at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 reunion will be available exclusively on Showmax on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

Binge all 12 episodes of RHOLagos Season 2 on Showmax and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #RHOLagos.