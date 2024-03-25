ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion streaming on Wednesday

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Journalist Latasha Ngwube will host. Iyabo Ojo already said she won't attend. Laura Ikeji and Dr. Rommel go head-to-head.

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion coming on Wednesday
All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion coming on Wednesday

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo won't be in attendance. Toyin Lawani will make a Zoom cameo. Tania Omotayo and Chioma Ikokwu did not feature in the trailer. Before now both ladies have been highly critical of the editing of the show, saying that it pushed a one-sided view. Dr. Rommel is in attendance. In the trailer Laura Ikeji confronts Dr. Rommel.

Journalist Latasha Ngwube will host. According to the statement, "Latasha will guide viewers through an interesting reunion, promising plenty of drama, surprises, and candid conversations with the cast."

I'm delighted to dive into the fabulous world of excitement and drama these ladies have created,” Latasha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the first woman to ever host The Real Housewives reunion in Africa and as a huge fan of the show, getting to discuss some of my favourite moments and ask those burning questions thrills me. Expect it all! Big fashion! Laughter and emotions as we unpack the glamour, drama, and everything in an unforgettable season two,” Ngwube said.

The Season 2 of the show saw two new Housewives – fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo and former model and socialite Faith Morey — join the original cast which included Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo, businesswomen Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

Speaking on the choice of Latasha as host of the RHOLagos Season 2 reunion, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, said, “Latasha has been a pillar of Nigerian pop culture for many years now, making her the perfect host to spark engaging conversations among the ladies. With her vibrant energy and insightful approach, this reunion is set to be unforgettable."

Journalist Latasha Ngwube will host
Journalist Latasha Ngwube will host Pulse Nigeria

The statement adds that, "In this reunion episode, fans will get to see the ladies get together to discuss the highs and lows that defined RHOLagos Season 2. The reunion will also provide a platform for the Housewives to address rumours, clarify misconceptions, and express their unfiltered feelings about their fellow cast members."

ADVERTISEMENT

This season of the show also earned a nomination for Best Unscripted Series at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 reunion will be available exclusively on Showmax on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

Binge all 12 episodes of RHOLagos Season 2 on Showmax and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #RHOLagos.

Watch the trailer here:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O Kanayo, Chidi Mokeme, JKA star in new Igbo epic film 'Out of Breath'

Kanayo O Kanayo, Chidi Mokeme, JKA star in new Igbo epic film 'Out of Breath'

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion streaming on Wednesday

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion streaming on Wednesday

Singer Portable says Bobrisky shouldn't have won best-dressed female at event

Singer Portable says Bobrisky shouldn't have won best-dressed female at event

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Amaechi Muonagor battled with stroke, diabetes and kidney failure

Amaechi Muonagor battled with stroke, diabetes and kidney failure

Kenneth Okonkwo will only act again 'if Nigeria becomes better than America'

Kenneth Okonkwo will only act again 'if Nigeria becomes better than America'

Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

Dayo Amusa blasts judges for awarding Bobrisky 'Best Dressed Female' at event

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

We are benefitting from the sacrifice of 2Baba, D'banj, & P-Square - Davido

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sofia Vergara (right) plays Griselda Blanco (left) in the Netflix series about the cocaine dealer [Rolling Stone]

Who was cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco? Even Pablo Escobar was afraid of her

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel's 'Avengers'

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre [Netflix]

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix