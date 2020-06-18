Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, has set up a five sub-committees which will include one to address its controversial patron appointments in March 2020.

In a statement signed by the guild's public relations officer, Monalisa Chinda, the sub committees will cover welfare, membership, merger and Inter guild activities and a committee for standard contract.

Some of the pressing issues that the committees will be charged with include major issues that have affected the guild since its inception as well as a review of its appointment of senator Elisha Abbo as patron in March 2020.

Recall that the senator who allegedly physically assaulted a woman the year before was appointed a patron of the guild, a move that sparked outrage among members and non members of the guild.

The committees heads have also been unveiled. Actor, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey will chair the committee on standard contract. Bob Manuel Udokwu will preside over the committee on membership while former President of the AGN Zack Orji will head the merger and Inter guild activities committee. Multiple award winning actor and former President of the AGN Segun Arinze will head the patrons ratification committee and Desmond Elliot will chair the the welfare committee.

Other members of the sub- committees include, Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Alex Ekubo, Ada Ameh, kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, Ireti Doyle, Monalisa Chinda, Okey Bakasi, Ego Boyo, Emeka Enyiocha, Femi Branch, Sani Danja, Hajia Salma Ibrahim, Moji Oyetayo among others.

