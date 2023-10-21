RMD, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Kunle Remi to receive special acting awards at AFRIFF

The "remarkable actors and actresses" will receive their special honours, sponsored by MTN, during the AFRIFF globe awards night.

The honours list includes Blossom Chukwujekwu for his star turn in The Trade, a role for which he earned an Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) nomination for Best Actor in a Drama.

Chidi Mokeme also made the list for his electric role as Scar in Shanty Town, a role that landed him in the same nominee pool with Chukwujekwu.

Tobi Bakre won that Best Actor category at the AMVCA ceremony in May for his action star role in Brotherhood, and is also on the AFRIFF honours list, but for his other action star performance in Gangs of Lagos.

Kunle Remi, who controversially missed out on an AMVCA nomination, will finally get some due credits for his notable lead performance in Anikulapo.

For what he has described as a career-defining role as Paul Edima in the record-breaking Netflix film, The Black Book, Richard Mofe-Damijo, will also receive an AFRIFF award.

Other actors to be honoured are Nse Ikpe-Etim for her stirring performance in 4-4-44; Ini Edo for her colourful performance opposite Mokeme in Shanty Town; Lateef Adedimeji and Femi Adebayo-Salami for the recent Yoruba epic hit, Jagun Jagun; Chioma Chukwuka for Gangs of Lagos, and Funke Akindele for Battle on Buka Street.

"The #AFRIFFHonours serve as a platform to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary talents and dedication of individuals who have significantly influenced the Nigerian and African film industry," the organisers said.

