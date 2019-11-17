The 2019 African International Film Festival ended with Ego Boyo’s ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ screening as the last film as well as picking up three awards.
After five days of screening several films and documentaries at the 9th edition of the AFRIFF, Ego Boyo and Akin Omotosho treated festivalias, movie buffs and practitioners to a fictional story titled ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ on Friday, November 15, 2019.
The film premiere held at the Filmhouse cinemas situated inside the Landmark retail boulevard.
The premiere had several Nollywood practitioners led by Ego Boyo, Hilda Dokubo, Rita Dominic, Tope Tedela, Uzor Osimkpa, Akin Omotosho, Toyin Osinaike, Seun Ajayi, and Kate Henshaw.
On Saturday, the 2019 AFRIFF awards ceremony held and ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ picked up three awards that include Best Director and Best Female lead character.
Here is a list of winners at the 2019 AFRIFF awards
SHORTS COMPETITION
Special Mention
UNITED KINGDOM: Appreciation by Tomisin Adepeju
Best Student Short
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Linger by Edem Dotse
Best Animation
NIGERIA: Malika - Warrior Queen by Roye Okupe
Best Short
ITALY: My Tyson by Claudio Casale
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Special Jury for outstanding film
(usually fiction but Jury selected documentary for outstanding achievement overall)
BURKINA FASO: Sankara is Not Dead by Lucy Vivier
Best Documentary
KENYA: In Search by Beryl Magoko
FICTION COMPETITION
Special Mention
GHANA: Gold Coast Lounge by Pascal Aka
Best Male Performance
SOUTH AFRICA: Bongile Mantsai in Knuckle City
Best Female Performance
NIGERIA: Kate Henshaw in The Ghost & House of Truth
Best Screenplay
RWANDA: Ramata Sy for Our Lady of The Nile
Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film
The Ghost & The House of Truth
Best Director
NIGERIA: Akin Omotoso for The Ghost & The House of Truth
Best Feature Film
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume
Audience Choice Award
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume
Peter Obi Legacy Award for Female Excellence
Lizzy Ovoeme