The 2019 African International Film Festival ended with Ego Boyo’s ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ screening as the last film as well as picking up three awards.

After five days of screening several films and documentaries at the 9th edition of the AFRIFF, Ego Boyo and Akin Omotosho treated festivalias, movie buffs and practitioners to a fictional story titled ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ on Friday, November 15, 2019.

The film premiere held at the Filmhouse cinemas situated inside the Landmark retail boulevard.

(L-R) Fabian Lojede, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Kate Henshaw and Ego Boyo at the premiere of 'The Ghost & House of Truth' at the 2019 AFRIFF. [Instagram/AFRIFF]

The premiere had several Nollywood practitioners led by Ego Boyo, Hilda Dokubo, Rita Dominic, Tope Tedela, Uzor Osimkpa, Akin Omotosho, Toyin Osinaike, Seun Ajayi, and Kate Henshaw.

On Saturday, the 2019 AFRIFF awards ceremony held and ‘The Ghost & House of Truth’ picked up three awards that include Best Director and Best Female lead character.

Here is a list of winners at the 2019 AFRIFF awards

SHORTS COMPETITION

Special Mention

UNITED KINGDOM: Appreciation by Tomisin Adepeju

Best Student Short

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Linger by Edem Dotse

Best Animation

NIGERIA: Malika - Warrior Queen by Roye Okupe

Rita Dominic (right) presented the award for Best Actress to Kemi Lala (middle) on behalf of Kate Henshaw at 2019 AFRIFF Globe awards. [Instagram/AFRIFF]

Best Short

ITALY: My Tyson by Claudio Casale

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Special Jury for outstanding film

(usually fiction but Jury selected documentary for outstanding achievement overall)

BURKINA FASO: Sankara is Not Dead by Lucy Vivier

Best Documentary

KENYA: In Search by Beryl Magoko

FICTION COMPETITION

Special Mention

GHANA: Gold Coast Lounge by Pascal Aka

Best Male Performance

SOUTH AFRICA: Bongile Mantsai in Knuckle City

Best Female Performance

NIGERIA: Kate Henshaw in The Ghost & House of Truth

Tope Tedela featured in 'The Ghost & House of Truth' and he attended the Nigerian premiere at the 2019 AFRIFF. [Instagram/AFRIFF]

Best Screenplay

RWANDA: Ramata Sy for Our Lady of The Nile

Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film

The Ghost & The House of Truth

Best Director

NIGERIA: Akin Omotoso for The Ghost & The House of Truth

Best Feature Film

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume

Audience Choice Award

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume

Peter Obi Legacy Award for Female Excellence

Lizzy Ovoeme