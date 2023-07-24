Adekunle emerges first Head of House of 'BBNaija All-Star'

Unlike previous seasons, today's games had a twist, with contestants entering the arena one after the other as opposed to everyone going in and watching each other play.

The housemates played a memory challenge, which involved them memorising 20 items under several boxes in 60 seconds, then dancing to music played by Big Brother.

Afterwards, they were asked to select an envelope containing pictures of items from a basket, of which they then had five minutes to find the item and its other pair.

Although Kiddwaya and Uriel were the first two housemates to take part in the HOH game, Big Brother had to cancel their initial attempt and asked that they replay the game.

Housemates initially struggled with the rules of the game with some utterly mixing things up completely so Biggie had to simplify things over and over again.

By the end of the game, Biggie announced Soma, Alex, Cross, Ike and Adekunle as the top five from the HOH game, with the latter winning by 12 seconds.

As one of the features of winning HOH, Adekunle gets to pick four BFF's who get to share some privileges he enjoys as HOH, of which he selected: Soma, Seyi, Cross and Frodd.

The Black Envelope game

Big Brother paused the HOH game and called all the contestants to the arena as he instructed them about the Black Envelope game.

Housemates were asked to look for a black envelope, which is believed to have been placed at strategic places around the house while they were in the arena.

Contestants were to check everywhere except the Head of House floor, Arena and the Diary room. The rules included finding only one and not more than one each. Once found an envelope, they were to sit out the rest of the game after they find one. The housemates had only five minutes to do so.

After receiving the instructions, they returned to the house and waited for the sound before they commenced searching. However, some contestants were disqualified from playing the game because they flaunted the rule to wait for the sound before searching, these housemates were Princess, Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya.

Mercy was the first person to find a black envelope, then drama ensued as Seyi and Frodd arguably found the second black envelope at the same time.

At the end of the five minutes mark, Biggie asked Mercy to step forward and read the content of her envelope, which read, “You have been granted immunity from this week’s nomination”.

Then the winner of the second envelope, Frodd, stepped forward and read the content of the envelope, which said, “Better luck next time”, causing all to erupt into a laugh.