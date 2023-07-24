ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Adekunle emerges first Head of House of 'BBNaija All-Star'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A day of games in Big Brother's house as the competition begins.

Adekunle is this season's first Head of House [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]
Adekunle is this season's first Head of House [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

Recommended articles

Unlike previous seasons, today's games had a twist, with contestants entering the arena one after the other as opposed to everyone going in and watching each other play.

The housemates played a memory challenge, which involved them memorising 20 items under several boxes in 60 seconds, then dancing to music played by Big Brother.

Afterwards, they were asked to select an envelope containing pictures of items from a basket, of which they then had five minutes to find the item and its other pair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Kiddwaya and Uriel were the first two housemates to take part in the HOH game, Big Brother had to cancel their initial attempt and asked that they replay the game.

Housemates initially struggled with the rules of the game with some utterly mixing things up completely so Biggie had to simplify things over and over again.

By the end of the game, Biggie announced Soma, Alex, Cross, Ike and Adekunle as the top five from the HOH game, with the latter winning by 12 seconds.

As one of the features of winning HOH, Adekunle gets to pick four BFF's who get to share some privileges he enjoys as HOH, of which he selected: Soma, Seyi, Cross and Frodd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother paused the HOH game and called all the contestants to the arena as he instructed them about the Black Envelope game.

Housemates were asked to look for a black envelope, which is believed to have been placed at strategic places around the house while they were in the arena.

Contestants were to check everywhere except the Head of House floor, Arena and the Diary room. The rules included finding only one and not more than one each. Once found an envelope, they were to sit out the rest of the game after they find one. The housemates had only five minutes to do so.

After receiving the instructions, they returned to the house and waited for the sound before they commenced searching. However, some contestants were disqualified from playing the game because they flaunted the rule to wait for the sound before searching, these housemates were Princess, Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercy was the first person to find a black envelope, then drama ensued as Seyi and Frodd arguably found the second black envelope at the same time.

At the end of the five minutes mark, Biggie asked Mercy to step forward and read the content of her envelope, which read, “You have been granted immunity from this week’s nomination”.

Then the winner of the second envelope, Frodd, stepped forward and read the content of the envelope, which said, “Better luck next time”, causing all to erupt into a laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Homeland Homecoming for Morgan Heritage at Reggae Sumfest 2023

A Homeland Homecoming for Morgan Heritage at Reggae Sumfest 2023

Whitemoney explains why he turned down Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney explains why he turned down Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pharrell Williams, Simi, Khalid, Ami Faku, ODUMODUBLCK to feature on Adekunle Gold's ‘Tequila Ever After’

Pharrell Williams, Simi, Khalid, Ami Faku, ODUMODUBLCK to feature on Adekunle Gold's ‘Tequila Ever After’

US-based Nigerian filmmaker Oluyinka Davids launches 'Prim & Proper' series

US-based Nigerian filmmaker Oluyinka Davids launches 'Prim & Proper' series

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

20 contestants of Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

Mercy Eke's outfit stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]

Biggest 5 moments from 'Big Brother Naija' Season 8 opening night

Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]