'BBNaija' season 8 kicks off with interesting all-star revelations

Biggie kicked things off with the first wager task of the season, which included having the housemates share their highlights from past seasons.

Here is how it went down:

Team Double Wahala

For Alex, getting evicted along with six other people was a major highlight, while Cee-C recalled the time she got a strike for making Lolu’s waistband linking them together snap and the time she walked back into the house after everyone thought she was gone.

Princess’ highlight was the one-time Biggie poured water on them and the time she ‘wrongly’ picked Bitto as a partner and had to leave the show.

Team Pepper Dem

One of Mercy’s highlights was dreaming about becoming a top 2, which eventually came to pass as she emerged as the winner of her season.

For Seyi, some of his highlights are the epic ‘Fuck the ice cream’ episode featuring Ike, the fight with Tacha, and restraining Mercy from fighting with Tacha in the fight that got the latter disqualified.

Frodd’s highlights include the Chihuahua fight with Tacha, multiple evictions saves, and winning the ultimate veto power.

Venita’s major moment of the season was the eviction save by Elozonam.

Team Lockdown

Tolani Baj’s highlights are being picked as deputy Head of House by Kiddwaya and the Saturday night parties.

For Neo, the big moments are calling Nengi "a Pretty babe with an arrirude” and dodging a strike from Biggie.

Kiddwaya's highlight was getting a strike for giving Biggie the middle finger after ‘playing’ with Erica under the duvet.

Team Shine Ya Eye

Angel’s highlight is battling for the finale position with Pere.

Pere’s big moments were surviving as a wild card and his fight with Whitemoney. He revealed that his epic speech about “The emblem on his neck” was made because his deputy HOH, Maria, was challenging him at the time.

For Cross, the highlights are winning the supakomando task and his fight with Nini.

Whitemoney’s highlights are Pere asking him to stop cooking, losing out on the Innoson challenge, and winning HOH.

Team Level Up

Doyin’s highlight is getting fake evicted.

For Ilebaye, the highlight of the season was winning the wager as a group.

