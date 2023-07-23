All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

The new edition will feature former housemates returning for another run in the ‘Biggieverse’. The ‘All-Stars will get a chance to win where they lost before and possibly walk away with ₦120 million cash, among other prizes.

Ahead of the show's premiere tonight, here is a breakdown to help you keep track of the most important activities for each day, from Sunday to Monday:

Mondays - The Black Envelope Challenge

This season, biggie is introducing a new spin to the usual Head of House games. If the game is anything like the former HOH game, it will make or break the housemates' strategies and affect their time in the house.

Usually, the winner of the HOH challenge wins a reward like a personal executive room with a chosen partner of the opposite sex, immunity from the week’s nominations, and veto power to save and replace housemates. However, this may not be the case this season. You will have to wait until Monday, July 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. to understand what the game means for the season.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays - Diary Room

The diary room sessions affect the fanbases a housemate can gather. They are often emotional entries into housemates' hearts, where they either connect with Big Brother and the viewers or gather a group of haters.

However, things are different this year since the all-stars already know what to expect from the diary session. So, you can anticipate the strategic use of this session.

Tuesdays to Saturdays - Daily Tasks

Big Brother Naija All-Stars will gather 20 housemates in a house from different backgrounds and seasons, so it may be easy to watch cliques form from day 1. There may be bland moments if housemates only stay in their circles.

Thankfully, there will be tasks and presentations to force them to come out of their shells and interact. Enjoy daily tasks every Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m.

Thursdays - Pool and Grill Party

The parties are infamous for being the underlying cause of every ship, sex scandal, or triangle. Housemates get a mid-week reprieve from tasks and wager drama at the Thursday parties.

It becomes a chance to let loose, show off their banging bodies in bikinis and swim trunks, try some hanky-panky, eat barbecue, and drink to their heart’s content. It also makes for a very entertaining watch. So, catch the pool parties every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Saturday - Night Rave

The night rave is as fun as the pool parties. Since the housemates have very active lives in the real world, the raves allow them to feel like they are getting the club experience. It also features some of the biggest DJs nationwide and the occasional guest performance. Expect the most prominent names to show up and the wildest parties to start at 9 p.m. every Saturday.

Sunday - Live Eviction show

This is the most important of all the activities. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the season’s host, takes centre stage as he ‘scatters tables’, asks critical questions viewers want answers to, takes fans on a recap of the week, and in most cases, sends home at least one housemate weekly.

He evicts housemates who have the least votes per week from the house, so their fans must take advantage of the voting to keep them in the game. Watch the live shows every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family, and Showmax.