'A Sunday Affair' is Netflix's most-watched Nigerian film for H1 2023

In a post on Instagram, CEO Mo' Abudu shared the news. "We're thrilled to announce that our feature film, "A SUNDAY AFFAIR," earned a remarkable 9,500,000 ( Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand) hours viewed, emerging as Nigeria's most-watched film in the first half of 2023," she said. The data is part of Netflix's "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report," which going forward will be released twice each year.

The Nigerian filmmaker also went on to thank the cast and crew of the feature title for the work that they did in producing it. She said, "It’s truly wonderful to see how far we have come and the impact our stories are having on our continent and around the world."

Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, the movie follows the story of two best friends, Uche played by Nse Ikpe-Etim and Toyin played by Dakore Egbuson Akande.

The two friends fall in love with the same man named Sunday played by Oris Erhuero, a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma. The love triangle develops, with each woman not realising she is dating the same man and the devastating news of Uche battling cancer.

Other members of cast include Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

A Sunday Affair premiered on February 14, 2023, and is still currently streaming on Netflix.

