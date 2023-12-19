ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'A Sunday Affair' is Netflix's most-watched Nigerian film for H1 2023

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie generated 9.5 million hours of watch time.

'A Sunday Affair' is coming to Netflix this Valentine’s day
'A Sunday Affair' is coming to Netflix this Valentine’s day

Recommended articles

In a post on Instagram, CEO Mo' Abudu shared the news. "We're thrilled to announce that our feature film, "A SUNDAY AFFAIR," earned a remarkable 9,500,000 ( Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand) hours viewed, emerging as Nigeria's most-watched film in the first half of 2023," she said. The data is part of Netflix's "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report," which going forward will be released twice each year.

The Nigerian filmmaker also went on to thank the cast and crew of the feature title for the work that they did in producing it. She said, "It’s truly wonderful to see how far we have come and the impact our stories are having on our continent and around the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, the movie follows the story of two best friends, Uche played by Nse Ikpe-Etim and Toyin played by Dakore Egbuson Akande.

The two friends fall in love with the same man named Sunday played by Oris Erhuero, a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma. The love triangle develops, with each woman not realising she is dating the same man and the devastating news of Uche battling cancer.

Other members of cast include Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

A Sunday Affair premiered on February 14, 2023, and is still currently streaming on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

This release is one amongst other end-of-the-year records set to roll out in the coming days.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'A Sunday Affair' is Netflix's most-watched Nigerian film for H1 2023

'A Sunday Affair' is Netflix's most-watched Nigerian film for H1 2023

Asake, Rema among top 10 artists with the highest Spotify Gen Z listeners

Asake, Rema among top 10 artists with the highest Spotify Gen Z listeners

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex girlfriend, dropped by Marvel

Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex girlfriend, dropped by Marvel

Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome

Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' off to record-breaking ₦122.7m box office start

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' off to record-breaking ₦122.7m box office start

Davido shares visuals for 'Na Money' with Angelique Kidjo & The Cavemen

Davido shares visuals for 'Na Money' with Angelique Kidjo & The Cavemen

I was depressed and lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

I was depressed and lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

‘Breath of Life’ offers new perspectives on righteousness in Nollywood

‘Breath of Life’ offers new perspectives on righteousness in Nollywood

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cedric the Entertainer, Wilmer Valderrama and Helen Hoehne at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations [Golden Globes]

See complete Golden Globes 2024 nomination list with Ayo Edebiri, David Oyelowo

Top 7 Nollywood moments of 2023

Here are the top 7 Nollywood moments of 2023

Poster of A Tribe Called Judah

Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' off to record-breaking ₦122.7m box office start

Mo Abudu's Film Journey & Business Tips: A Masterclass Takeaway

Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0