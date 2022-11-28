RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

December is often an interesting time at the box office with some of the biggest Nollywood movies coming out just in time to entertain viewers as the year draws to an end.

We at Pulse have compiled a list of movies to watch out for next month, for your maximum enjoyment and entertainment.

  • ‘The StandUp’

Produced by Peekaboo Productions and directed by Jide Oyegbile, this movie is about the struggles of an electrician who travels from Warri to Lagos to make it big in his profession and save his sister, who is being held ransom because of the debts accrued by his late father.

The movie has an impressive cast like Richard Ayodeji Makun (AY), Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Anita Asuoha (RealWarriPikin), Jide Kosoko, Mofe Duncan, Dibor Adaobi Lillian, Stephanie Zibili, Paul Olope and Eso Dike. ‘The StandUp’ premieres in cinemas nationwide on December 2, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

  • ‘U-Turn

In ‘U-Turn,’ Gabriel Afolayan plays the role of a passenger who faces challenges alongside his cab driver, Olaiya Igwe, whilst hiding their true intentions from each other. Directed by Gabriel Afolayan and Uche Agbambu, the cast includes Jide Kosoko, Muyiwa Adegoke, Ebun Oloyede, Mama No Network and Tina Mba.

Produced by Studio 6 Multimedia Limited, the movie is scheduled for release on Netflix on the December 2, 2022.

Watch the teaser here:

  • ‘Palava!

In Niyi Akinmolayan’s latest project, ‘Palava!,’ Richard Mofe Damijo plays the role of Osage Idehen, a renowned musical artist with five beautiful daughters. His love for women constantly lands him in drama and problems, a theme that informs the movie's title. His life and family is turned upside down when a scandal is revealed on the eve of his 60th birthday.

‘Palava!’ features Linda Ejiofor, Bisola Aiyeola, Jemima Osunde, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Omawumi Megbele, Gideon Okeke and BB Naija star, Neo Akpofure. Produced by Inkblot Productions, the movie is set for release in cinemas December 9th.

Watch the teaser here:

  • ‘Rising: City Of Dreams’

‘Rising: City of Dreams’ highlights two groups who engage each other in a gangster-induced war over the leadership of a market. Directed by Samuel Olatunji, produced by Wale Muraina and shot in Oshodi, Lagos, the movie showcases the the leadership tussle that exists among Nigerian politicians.

The cast includes Jide Kosoko, Zubby Michael, Femi Branch, Yvonne Jegede, Reminisce, Slimcase, DJ Neptune, Yakubu Mohammed and Bolaji Amusan. The movie is set for release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

  • ‘Battle On Buka Street

Produced in a joint collaboration between Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment, the movie is a chronicle of a food challenge between two women fighting over the best local food seller title — the ‘King of Buka Streets’.

The cast includes Femi Jacobs, Mercy Johnson, Kelvin Ikeduba, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh and the movie's co-director, Tobi Makinde. The movie premieres on December 16, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

  • ‘Ijakumo’ (The Born-Again Stripper) 

Produced by Toyin Abraham and written by Kehinde Joseph, ‘Ijakumo’ (The Born-Again Stripper) is a thriller that follows the daughter of a powerful spiritualist, who is hell-bent on destroying the life of her former lover, a renowned pastor of a mega-church, who jilted and left her to die. She partners with a stripper and choir leader to exert her revenge plan on her former lover.

Led by Toyin Abraham, the cast includes Kolawole Ajeyemi, Lolade Okusanya, Kunle Remi, Lillian Afegbai, Olumide Oworu and Eso Dike. The movie is set for release in cinemas on December 23, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:

