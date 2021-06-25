RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 Things to know about Netflix's 'Jiva!' star Noxono Dlamini

The new Netflix original from South Africa centers around a strong female lead with a passion for dance.

'Jiva!' actress Noxolo Dlamini [Instagram/nxo_dla]

Netflix's anticipated African original 'Jiva!'is finally streaming. Set in South Africa, the dance series centers on the story of a talented young dancer who yearns for stardom but is held back at an unfulfilling job by her duty to support her family financially.

In the lead role as Ntombi is stunning South African actress and dancer Noxono Dlamini. The Netflix star has scored major points with 'Jiva!' lovers. Here are five exciting things to know about her:

According to the actress, she knew she was going to grow up to become a performer. “Performing has always been a part of my life and my family has always known that I was born for this,” Dlamini revealed in an interview.

The 23-year-old star was raised in Johannesburg by her mother along with four siblings. She made her acting debut as a child and has since explored theatre, television before getting the lead role in the new Netflix original.

The actress is not just a bundle of natural talent, she's also a trained actress with a Bachelors degree from the University of Pretoria. There she honed her acting, dancing and singing skills.

Certainly every thespian's dream! Dlamini appears to be successful not just in film but in theatre. Shortly after graduating from university, the actress got the opportunity to star as Nala in the Broadway version of Disney's 'The Lion King'. She toured with the production crew for a while.

Certainly not the 1992 film but in a stage musical adaptation of the hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Viewers can agree she undoubtedly delivered the assignment! It is also, interestingly, her second feature in a television series. She first starred in 2017 miniseries 'Liberty'.

