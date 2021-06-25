5 Things to know about Netflix's 'Jiva!' star Noxono Dlamini

In the lead role as Ntombi is stunning South African actress and dancer Noxono Dlamini. The Netflix star has scored major points with 'Jiva!' lovers. Here are five exciting things to know about her:

1. Dlamini started acting as a child

According to the actress, she knew she was going to grow up to become a performer. “Performing has always been a part of my life and my family has always known that I was born for this,” Dlamini revealed in an interview.

The 23-year-old star was raised in Johannesburg by her mother along with four siblings. She made her acting debut as a child and has since explored theatre, television before getting the lead role in the new Netflix original.

2. Dlamini has a degree in dramatic arts

The actress is not just a bundle of natural talent, she's also a trained actress with a Bachelors degree from the University of Pretoria. There she honed her acting, dancing and singing skills.

3. She once played the character Nala in the Broadway version of Disney’s 'The Lion King'

Certainly every thespian's dream! Dlamini appears to be successful not just in film but in theatre. Shortly after graduating from university, the actress got the opportunity to star as Nala in the Broadway version of Disney's 'The Lion King'. She toured with the production crew for a while.

4. Dlamini's debut lead role was as Sarafina

Certainly not the 1992 film but in a stage musical adaptation of the hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.

5. 'Jiva!' is Dlamini's debut lead role in a TV series