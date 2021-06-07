RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts official trailer for new original 'Jiva!'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The African original series will premiere on the streaming platform on June 24, 2021.

'Jiva!' official trailer [YouTube]

Netflix's African original 'Jiva!' is set to hit the screens this June and ahead of its anticipated release, the streamer has debuted its official trailer.

Recommended articles

Created by Busisiwe Ntintili, the street dance series is set to follow the story of a vibrant dancer, Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini) who struggles to live out her passion.

Speaking on the show, Ntintili said, “ 'JIVA!' has been a true labour of love. Producing an entire series during a global pandemic was no small feat. But the ridiculously talented cast and crew poured every ounce of creativity into this project. Because when you have a dream, nothing can stop you. And that is ultimately the message of 'JIVA!' To dala what you must! Fight for your dreams!”

ALSO READ: Netflix's anticipated African original 'Jiva!' to premiere in June

The show's choreographer Bontle Modiselle added, “With the release of JIVA! close by, I am a ball of nerves and a melting pot of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of culture, creativity, dance and story in JIVA! and to see African excellence celebrated on a global platform is incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to see it - world, this is US!”

'Jiva!' stars Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha and Anga Makubalo in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nessy Bee releases single titled '21 Hours' FT. Yovi, Idowest & Jerry Joos [Audio+Video]

Actress Jemima Osunde goes to NYSC camp

Nigerian Idol: Top 6 contestants pay tributes to Fela as race to finale begins

Mama Matters Entertainment signs Twist, about to drop his first single "Network"

Netflix debuts official trailer for new original 'Jiva!'

Barack, Michelle Obama announce new Netflix animated series

Here's the official trailer for 'Tenant of the House', a political drama directed by Kunle Afolayan

'The bigger picture is Nigerians not being able to express themselves' - BBNaija's Tacha speaks up against Twitter ban

Media personality Stephanie Coker and hubby Olumide Aderinokun conferred with chieftaincy titles