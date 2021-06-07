Netflix debuts official trailer for new original 'Jiva!'

Created by Busisiwe Ntintili, the street dance series is set to follow the story of a vibrant dancer, Ntombi (Noxolo Dlamini) who struggles to live out her passion.

Speaking on the show, Ntintili said, “ 'JIVA!' has been a true labour of love. Producing an entire series during a global pandemic was no small feat. But the ridiculously talented cast and crew poured every ounce of creativity into this project. Because when you have a dream, nothing can stop you. And that is ultimately the message of 'JIVA!' To dala what you must! Fight for your dreams!”

The show's choreographer Bontle Modiselle added, “With the release of JIVA! close by, I am a ball of nerves and a melting pot of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of culture, creativity, dance and story in JIVA! and to see African excellence celebrated on a global platform is incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to see it - world, this is US!”

'Jiva!' stars Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha and Anga Makubalo in supporting roles.