Game Of Thrones’ episode 5 can best be described as more epic and emotionally touching and heartbreaking than the Battle of Winterfell.

The episode clearly shows that the wrath of Daenerys Targaryen, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons is deadlier than that of the Lannister born Queen Cersei.

The revered and historic King’s Landing city was turned into a wasteland filled with corpses, blood and ashes courtesy Daenerys’ only surviving dragon, Drogon.

There are many things to pick from this epic show. We have, however, broken the lengthy to 5 major talking points.

1. Daenerys kills Varys for betrayal

After a sad end in Episode 4, Season 8 of the Game Of Thrones, Daerenys was convinced she was betrayed for the loss of her first attempt at taking over the Iron Throne. Daerenys confirmed that Jon Snow revealed her secret to the Stark clan after which Sansa leaked the secret to Tyrion who in turn informed Varys about it. She was further convinced that the betrayal led to the death of Missandei when Tyrion squealed what transpired between himself and fellow advisor, Varys. Sadly, Varys tried talking Jon Snow into joining the coup against Daerenys but failed. The stage was set for his end and Daerenys ensured he was burnt by Drogon for treason.

2. Tyrion frees Jaime to save innocent citizens

Tyrion was informed of his brother, Jaime Lannister’s attempt to flee the city. Daerenys warned Tyrion never to betray her again as it will lead to his death. Tyrion was unable to convince the queen to desist from going ahead with the war after it was obvious she wasn’t backing down despite the seeming casualties. He sought help from one of the top security chiefs to sneak Jaime out of town to King’s Landing. Tyrion frees Jaime because it turns out he wasn’t going to kill Cersei. Tyrion explains the plans for both to escape and live happily ever after.

3. Hound dies a hero as Arya makes it home against all odds

Sandor widely referred to as the Hound played his final role in the making of the new Queen for the Iron throne in Episode 5. One of the epic fights of the episode was between the Hound and his undead brother, Gregor. For the first time after a long time, Gregor had his helmet off and he met his match in Sandor, who was willing to leap to his death. Both brothers died in the fire after falling from the Red Keep as Daerenys incinerated the King’s Landing city.

4. Jaime reunites with Cersei after killing Euron

Despite all the hurdles, Jaime made reunited with Queen Cersei. The Lannisters were reunited after so much effort was put in by Jaime to get to Cersei and follow the plans plotted by Tyrion for the incest-lovers. It was not an easy task for Jaime, who had to fight and kill Euron before getting to Cersei to save her. Sadly, Cersei and Jaime didn’t make it out of the red keep as they got trapped as a result of the havoc wreaked by Drogon on the command of Daenerys.

5. It’s a victory for the Mother of Dragons

Despite all the games, tricks and betrayals, Daenerys Targaryen, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons won her battle. With little or no contributions from Jon Snow’s army, Daenerys won her battle with Drogon active and ready to incinerate the King’s Landing on her orders after the death of Rheagal. It’s no gainsaying that Daenerys is deadlier than Queen Cersei as well as a combination of the entire Starks family - thanks to her dragons.