5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

Here, we shall be taking a look at five of the highest rated Nigerian films on Netflix.

1. Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Being the sequel to the 2010 Omo Ghetto franchise, Omo Ghetto: The Saga opened up to warm reception and we can't help but understand why. The prequel is amazing and the sequel brings an objectively good dose of premium entertainment.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga landed on Netflix on the 10th of September, 2021 after its theatrical runs in 2020.

Omo Ghetto remained as part of the top 10 for a record breaking 132 days making it Netflix's most watched Nollywood title of all time with a total streaming 81,435,736.

Apart from being the highest rated Nollywood movie, the movie grossed over 635 million box returns. Making it the highest-grossing Nollywood film in history.

2. Lionheart

Being the first Nigerian film to get on the streaming platform, one can be sure that this movie did something right. Till today Lionheart maintains a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is also the first Nollywood film to get selected for the Academy Awards in the best international film category. However, it was rejected for the exclusive use of native language.

Tessa Cagie, a top critic on Rotten Tomatoes, while commenting on Lionheart says that: "Lionheart is not only groundbreaking, it's a lighthearted, feel-good movie about both family values and feminism that's an enjoyable watch for the whole family".

3. King of Boy: Return of the King (Mini-Series)

After months of teasing and winding, the highly-anticipated King of Boys: The Return of the King, written and directed by Kemi Adetiba was released on Friday, August 27, 2021.

While we are not talking about mini-series in this article, it is impossible to ignore King of Boys: The Return of the King because of its achievements on the streaming platform. The mini-series continued to find its way to the list of top 10 movies on the platform for 7 consecutive weeks.

4. A Naija Christmas

This is the first Nigerian film that is exclusively about the holiday season. Or maybe it's just the most prominent one. Directed by Kunle Afolayan, A Naija Christmas is a Romance Comedy with its focus on family and love. A Naija Christmas remained on Netflix's top 10 movie for a total of 49 days

The late Rachael Oniga passed away during the production of the movie, forcing production to complete her scenes using CGI.

5. Gone

Made in 2018, the movie screened at Calgary Film Festival and some selected cinemas before having its VOD release on Netflix.