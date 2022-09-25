5 Nigerian Music Artiste who have featured in Hollywood films

Just recently, Tems' sound got featured as the original soundtrack for the Black Panther sequel. This made many Nigerians go into a frenzy. It’s a great development - one that we hope to continue to milk.

As our songs go global, so are some of our artists. In this piece, I'd be putting out a list of five musicians who have also found their way into featuring in Hollywood; the grandaddy movie making industry.

1. Davido

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is a Nigerian musician, songwriter and performer. He is the owner of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) where he signs and nurtures artists to the global stage.

In 2021, the superstar featured in Coming to America 2 as a performer. He performed his hit song; Assurance.

2. King Sunny Ade

Chief Sunday Adegeye popularly known as King Sunny Ade is Nigerian performer, Juju musician, instrumentalist and songwriter. He is the first Nigerian to be nominated for a Grammy causal of his 1983 studio album Synchro System.

In 1983, Sunny Ade played a lead role in the American neo-noir drama film, Breathless. In 1987, he also played a supporting role in the American comedy film, O.C. and Stiggs.

3. Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Afrocentric singer. She gained traction with her hit single Johnny which was an anthem for many Nigerian audiences for a long time. Yemi Alade is considered one of the best African artists of all time.

In 2020, Yemi Alade starred in the American musical film; Black Is King alongside Beyoncé

4. Jaywon

Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, popularly known by his stage name Jaywon, is a Nigerian singer, producer, composer and performer. He is most popular for his hit song This Year. He is a recipient of the Best Recording award at the 2015 Headies.

In 2021, Jaywon appeared in Army of Thieves; An American heist movie.

5. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

For many who don't know, Omotola is also a musician. Omotola gained recognition as a musician when she released her single, Barren Land.