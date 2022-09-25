RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 Nigerian Music Artiste who have featured in Hollywood films

Babatunde Lawal

While Nigerian films are still struggling to crack the international space with sublime, universally coherent and relatable movies, Nigerian music is now globally recognized.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Day in, day out, we hear and see our artistes win global awards, top global charts and competitive spaces. It's a journey that has been building up. Now, we are here and with the wave of rising performing and recording artists, it is evident that this change is here to stay.

Recommended articles

Just recently, Tems' sound got featured as the original soundtrack for the Black Panther sequel. This made many Nigerians go into a frenzy. It’s a great development - one that we hope to continue to milk.

As our songs go global, so are some of our artists. In this piece, I'd be putting out a list of five musicians who have also found their way into featuring in Hollywood; the grandaddy movie making industry.

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is a Nigerian musician, songwriter and performer. He is the owner of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) where he signs and nurtures artists to the global stage.

In 2021, the superstar featured in Coming to America 2 as a performer. He performed his hit song; Assurance.

Davido (New York Times)
Davido (New York Times) Pulse Nigeria

Chief Sunday Adegeye popularly known as King Sunny Ade is Nigerian performer, Juju musician, instrumentalist and songwriter. He is the first Nigerian to be nominated for a Grammy causal of his 1983 studio album Synchro System.

In 1983, Sunny Ade played a lead role in the American neo-noir drama film, Breathless. In 1987, he also played a supporting role in the American comedy film, O.C. and Stiggs.

King Sunny Ade
King Sunny Ade ece-auto-gen

Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Afrocentric singer. She gained traction with her hit single Johnny which was an anthem for many Nigerian audiences for a long time. Yemi Alade is considered one of the best African artists of all time.

In 2020, Yemi Alade starred in the American musical film; Black Is King alongside Beyoncé

Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade Yemi Alade Pulse Ghana

Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, popularly known by his stage name Jaywon, is a Nigerian singer, producer, composer and performer. He is most popular for his hit song This Year. He is a recipient of the Best Recording award at the 2015 Headies.

In 2021, Jaywon appeared in Army of Thieves; An American heist movie.

Nigerian singer, Jaywon[Instagram/JaywonJuwonlo]
Nigerian singer, Jaywon[Instagram/JaywonJuwonlo] Pulse Nigeria

For many who don't know, Omotola is also a musician. Omotola gained recognition as a musician when she released her single, Barren Land.

In 2013, Omotola made an appearance in the American sports drama television series, Hit the Floor.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 of the top film schools in Nigeria

5 of the top film schools in Nigeria

Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you

Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you

5 Nigerian Music Artiste who have featured in Hollywood films

5 Nigerian Music Artiste who have featured in Hollywood films

5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

5 most expensive Nigerian films

5 most expensive Nigerian films

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBN Saturday Night Party with DJ Econ & DJ Dips [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN Saturday Night Party with DJ Econ & DJ Dips [Pulse DJ Ratings]

ConA'Stone releases album titled 'Coming To Lagos'

ConA'Stone releases album titled 'Coming To Lagos'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Level Up housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija season seven housemate Chomzy [Instagram/thechomzy]

BBNaija 7: You guys didn't vote for me, now I'm out! - Chomzy reacts to eviction

BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

Chichi and Bella [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Bella butt heads over wager task