5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

Faith Oloruntoyin

Parties in Biggie's house always beget after-party dramas.

Housemates have their first Saturday Rave party on BBNaija All Stars [BBNaija]
Housemates have their first Saturday Rave party on BBNaija All Stars [BBNaija]

Parties are always a highlight on Big Brother Naija and the All Stars season isn't any different as housemates delivered hot steps and steamy moves as they grooved to music by DJ Sose.

Here are five highlights from the first BBNaija All Stars Saturday Rave party:

Uriel and Neo shared some steamy moments on the dance floor, but what happened next was a shock. During a conversation in the garden on being attracted to each other, Uriel and Neo share a kiss which is officiallythe first kiss of the season. This came after Uriel had told Ilebaye she didn't have feelings for Neo and followed up with Uriel fighting for Neo to talk to Ilebaye.

A conversation between Ike and Ilebaye soon turned to Angel tearing Ike up with some insults. According to her, he referred to Ilebaye's bum as real and Mercy's bum as fake and this got Angel annoyed as she responded angrily declaring an end to her love and life era. Ike was dragged in by Kiddwaya to apologise, which he did but things still didn't settle down with Angel as she relays the ordeal with Mercy during a much later discussion.

Ilebaye and Neo's fight was a quick up flair from both ends and was the mother of all dramas as it stirred up more drama between Ilebaye and other housemates which led to Ilebaye feeling bullied by the other housemates.

Ilebaye expressed feeling ignored by Neo, but he wasn't having it as he claimed that she had been telling everyone that he likes her. He made the move to see her, but they get into an argument with Doyin and Venita finding themselves in the crossfire. In her words, "Is he not the one who came to my dm saying that he likes me?" Neo, on the other hand, claimed that she was the one who hit on him, and he has been trying to avoid her saying, "Ilebaye come meet me for inside Hard Rock rest room... carry me for inside rest room dey kiss me dey touch me, I no wan turn am to harassment."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvUZGljtahk/

Venita who found herself in cross fires between Neo and Ilebaye cried in the toilet stall with Mercy and Angel trying to console her. Ilebaye had walked Venita out of her room after she had expressed disapproval to the issue between her and Neo. Venita went on to the toilet stall after being dragged out by Mercy, she expressed feeling sad by the way Ilebaye spoke to her, especially with how she treats her.

Doyin advises Ilebaye who was crying in the toilet stall to leave Neo alone. As she revealed that he is in a relationship outside the house with an ex-housemate from BBNaija. She said, "Even if he comes to talk to you, ignore him, I know him, this guy and Beauty are seeing each other".

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

