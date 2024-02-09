ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

Faith Oloruntoyin

Interesting Nigerian movies to watch this weekend.

'Swallow' is an adaptation directed by Kunle Afolayan
'Swallow' is an adaptation directed by Kunle Afolayan

Recommended articles

The likes of Owo Eje by Kola Akinlade, Saworoide by Akinwunmi Ishola, Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Crystals in the Mud by Ibiere Addey, are just a few of the Nigerian novels and plays that have become onscreen content for the public.

Here are three Nigerian novels and plays that have been successfully adapted into films and are currently streaming on Netflix:

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Sefi Atta, a Nigerian-American novelist in 2012, it tells the story of Tolani, a middle-class young woman introduced to drug smuggling in the bid to survive like everyone else in the corrupt city of Lagos. Swallow was adapted into a movie by Netflix in 2021 and was directed by award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

The cast includes Niyola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

Watch the trailer below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Yewande Zaccheus as a four-part novel, the book explores her experience with infertility. It was then written for the screen by Tomi Adesina and titled The Wait with a cinematic release nationwide on April 30, 2021.

Directed by Fiyin Gambo and Yemi Morafa, the movie follows the story of two couples, waiting desperately for a baby and a devoted doctor who tries to help.

The Wait commenced streaming on Netflix in January 2023 and stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Chimezie Imo, Jimmy Odukoya and Meg Otanwa.

Watch the teaser below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by renowned playwright Wole Soyinka, based on a historical incident, the story follows Elesin, a Yoruba King’s horseman, is prevented from committing the ritual suicide by the British colonial authorities after the king dies.

In 2020, an adaptation was announced as one of EbonyLife’s projects with Netflix, retitled Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman. Directed by the late Biyi Bandele, the movie features, Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Kevin Ushi and Brymo.

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love'

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other