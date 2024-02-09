3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

The likes of Owo Eje by Kola Akinlade, Saworoide by Akinwunmi Ishola, Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Crystals in the Mud by Ibiere Addey, are just a few of the Nigerian novels and plays that have become onscreen content for the public.

Here are three Nigerian novels and plays that have been successfully adapted into films and are currently streaming on Netflix:

1. Swallow

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Sefi Atta, a Nigerian-American novelist in 2012, it tells the story of Tolani, a middle-class young woman introduced to drug smuggling in the bid to survive like everyone else in the corrupt city of Lagos. Swallow was adapted into a movie by Netflix in 2021 and was directed by award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

The cast includes Niyola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

Watch the trailer below:

2. God's Waiting Room

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Yewande Zaccheus as a four-part novel, the book explores her experience with infertility. It was then written for the screen by Tomi Adesina and titled The Wait with a cinematic release nationwide on April 30, 2021.

Directed by Fiyin Gambo and Yemi Morafa, the movie follows the story of two couples, waiting desperately for a baby and a devoted doctor who tries to help.

The Wait commenced streaming on Netflix in January 2023 and stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Chimezie Imo, Jimmy Odukoya and Meg Otanwa.

Watch the teaser below:

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Death and the King's Horseman

Written by renowned playwright Wole Soyinka, based on a historical incident, the story follows Elesin, a Yoruba King’s horseman, is prevented from committing the ritual suicide by the British colonial authorities after the king dies.

In 2020, an adaptation was announced as one of EbonyLife’s projects with Netflix, retitled Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman. Directed by the late Biyi Bandele, the movie features, Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Kevin Ushi and Brymo.