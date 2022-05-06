'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

"I no go lie. It feels good breaking the internet. Most talked about man on the planet. Second week in a row. E dey sweet sha," he wrote.

"Each time Yul feels you guyzzz are moving on, he will type one of these to get mouths wagging again, then he will continue advertising people's products😂."

The actor's post came days after he broke his silence about his new marriage to Moghalu.

"It's the truth it's the love that they have for me. At the same time, people are talking about something that they do not know the root of it. There's always a reason for something. There is always the root and everybody that is shouting and insulting me don't live in my house," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

"Nobody has said Yul what is the issue? As a man, you don't come out to say everything in public. You own it to just your family and some people out there. I'd rather take all the heat and if they insult me no problem. Someone sent me a message and said I should do a press conference and I started laughing."

He also revealed that he'll never say anything to make his first wife, May, look bad in public.

Pulse Nigeria

"One thing I'll never do is to make my wife, May look bad in public. No matter what they say, I won't say this is the cause of this...no no no it's family," he said.