Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has revealed that he will be the best president Nigeria ever had.

Edochie announced in January 2021, that he is going to run for the office of president of Nigeria.

The movie star turned politician made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

"I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had. YUL EDOCHIE 2023. #givetheyouthsachance," he tweeted.

This is not the first time that the movie star will be announcing his plans to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

The actor and one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra state first announced his plans to run for the presidency in 2018.

Nigerian actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

He later revealed that he was no longer going to be contesting for the office of the president.

He was later appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state governor, Willly Obiano on Creative and Entertainment Media.