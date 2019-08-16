If you are one of Wizkid's 8.2 million followers on Instagram then we hope you've saved a lot of his photos because he has deleted not just one but all the photos on his page.

The music star took down all the photos from his page on Friday, August 16, 2019. Just like some celebs who are on this page, a clear reason for the action was not stated.

However, since this has become a new trend among celebs, our gut tells us that he might be up to something. Maybe a new song is on the way, a big announcement or maybe a new hair look.

This will be the first time Wizkid will be taking down all his photos on his Instagram page. Just so you know he might not have deleted all the photos but archived all of them for future references.

While we wait to see what his next move is going to be, it would be nice to refresh your memory that the last time a celebrity (Toyin Abraham) deleted all her photos on her Instagram page, the buzz that followed was massive.

Toyin Aimakhu leaves fans shocked as she deletes all Instagram photos

Toyin Aimakhu has joined the list of celebrities who have become notorious for going MIA with their fans by deleting all their Instagram photos. It is not clear when the movie star deleted all the photos from her page but it apparently feels like she must have done it not too long ago.

Before her decision to take down all her photos, Toyin had one of the most beautiful and active Instagram pages with over 3.3 million followers. However, we now know why she did that as she has not only welcomed her first child but photos of her pre-wedding shoot broke the internet a few days after.