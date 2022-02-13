Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 13, 2022, where he announced the big news.

"WELCOME HOME Chikamara Isabella Uchembah (@kamarauchemba) Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad❤️❤️ I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal💞💕 I LOVE YOU," he wrote.

Congratulations to the Uchembas from all of us at Pulse.

Uchemba and Oscar got engaged in October 2020.

They tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November that same year.