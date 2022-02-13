Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar have welcomed a baby girl.
Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter
The couple got married in 2020.
The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 13, 2022, where he announced the big news.
"WELCOME HOME Chikamara Isabella Uchembah (@kamarauchemba) Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad❤️❤️ I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal💞💕 I LOVE YOU," he wrote.
Congratulations to the Uchembas from all of us at Pulse.
Uchemba and Oscar got engaged in October 2020.
They tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November that same year.
Oscar is an English-trained medical doctor from the Hull York Medical School in England.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng