RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple got married in 2020.

Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella Oscar [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]
Williams Uchemba and wife, Brunella Oscar [Instagram/WilliamsUchemba]

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella Oscar have welcomed a baby girl.

Recommended articles

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 13, 2022, where he announced the big news.

"WELCOME HOME Chikamara Isabella Uchembah (@kamarauchemba) Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad❤️❤️ I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal💞💕 I LOVE YOU," he wrote.

Congratulations to the Uchembas from all of us at Pulse.

Uchemba and Oscar got engaged in October 2020.

They tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November that same year.

Oscar is an English-trained medical doctor from the Hull York Medical School in England.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Williams Uchemba and wife welcome daughter

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Yul Edochie ask Reps not to blame Nollywood for rituals

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

'I'm done with marriage' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

'I'm done with marriage' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Zubby Michael spends N8m on food. (ThisNigeria)