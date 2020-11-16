Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba held his traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The movie star got married to his heartthrob, Brunella Oscar at her hometown, Alor in Anambra state.

The ceremony was attended by celebrities, friends, and family of the movie star.

Recall the movie star announced his engagement to Oscar back in October.

According to the humanitarian,''There comes a time in a man’s life when he needs to settle and there is no better time than now."

Congratulations to the Uchembas on their traditional wedding from all of us at Pulse.