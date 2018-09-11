We bring to you Davido's NYSC camp diary day 15

news

Davido is presently at the Lagos state orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps where he would stay for the mandatory three weeks.

Well, we all know that might be impossible or shockingly possible but trust us as we will be giving you the day to day activities of Nigeria's music star.

So guys here is a detailed schedule of your favourite music star in NYSC camp.

Day 1- Singer poses with NYSC kits

A lot of people weren't even aware that Davido was going to NYSC camp as he kept this away from his fans which is very unusual. However, on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, we got to see Davido dressed in the NYSC traditional kits heading to camp. We later got to know that he would be serving at the Lagos camp.

Day 2- Davido goes for registration

Ok, guys for those who thought Davido showing up on social media was probably a stunt for a video, well you guessed wrong as he went to the office of NYSC the following day where he got himself registered for the one-year orientation programme. Even the officials at the camp couldn't hide their excitement as they took turns to take photos with the music star.

Day 3- Davido causes commotion in camp

The is apparently was going to happen as it didn't come as a surprise that the singer's move to camp was going to cause a major commotion. The took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 30, 2018, where he shared photos and videos at camp. Guys, it was crazy as everyone in camp wanted to see first hand the goldfish in the pond.

NUMBER 1 MR DO ALL!!#emo#4oC8###emo#77iP## A post shared by Chioma.A.Rowland(fan Page) (@chefchioma) on Aug 30, 2018 at 6:49am PDT

Day 4- Davido might have left camp

Guys we all know Davido wasnt't going to stay in camp for three weeks. Even though it is not clear if he is in camp at the moment, it seems like the frenzy over his NYSC move has sort of reduced. However, we have a cool photo of the singer chilling in the studio with his NYSC kits and you would love it.

Day 5- He's got to make money...you know

What were you all thinking guys? That Davido was going to be in camp for three weeks! Well let's all face raelity, the music star is has got to make money and thrill his fans all over the world. Davido is presently in Boston, Massachusetts which will be part of his tour cities in the United States that he will be touring.

Day 6- The tour continues

Today is Sunday and if you were privileged to partake in the mandatory three weeks orientation camp, yhou'd know how boring it is on day like this. However, Davido isn't in camp at the moment as he is presently in United States of America touring some cities. The music star has been keeping fans updated with is activities as he shared a video from his concert today Sunday September 2, 2018.

Day 7- It's business as usual

When we say it is business as usual, we talking about touring one city to another. Yep! Davido will officially be kick starting his 'The Locked Up' US tour which will see the music star visit over seven cities. So you know, the singer is also taking time out to hangout with his daughters. For the guys back at NYSC camp, you will have to wait for a while to see Davido in camp.

Day 8- NYSC IN NYC

On today's dairy of Davido in NYSC camp, we would love to inform you guys that the singer is still in the Unites States far away from Iyana Ipaja. We already know he is touring some cities in the US which includes New York city. So let's just say Davido will be in NYC taking part in three weeks orientation of the NYSC programme...you see the rhythms there! Lol...have a nice day guys, from yours truly, dear diary.

Day 9- The now famous interview

It's day 9 of Davido's NYSC experience guys, but the truth is the music star isn't out there making good music or touring cities in the United States, but this time around he is granting exclusive interviews. Davido was a host at the popular Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy where he got to talk about his career, growing up and the future. Don't worry guys, Davido will soon return to camp...errr...don't get your hopes all high.

Day 10- I couldn't find my pen

Day 11- It's Friyay!!! The camp misses Davido

It's Friday and we can all imagine the positive energy around every NYSC camp, the restaurants cashing out, the guys meeting new ladies and finally the Lagos camp missing Davido! Well, Davido is still out of the country and obviously won't be in camp tonight, so let's hope the corpers who might have adjusted already following his absence will find something exciting to do tonight...no dulling!!!

Day 15- Davido is coming back to Nigeria!

Ok my people, we are sorry for going MIA for a few days, someone was apparently under the weather. We are happy to be back and the good news is that Davido is coming back to Nigeria soon. Well he announced on his Instagram page that he would be attending his uncle's political rally billed for this week. So we pray after the rally, he would make a stop over at camp (Lol). Well just wait and see how this weekend turns out for Davido.