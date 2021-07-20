Video Vixen Bolanle sent packing from matrimonial home 6 months after wedding

Nigerian video vixen Omobolanle popularly known as Pepper Dem, has been sent packing from her matrimonial home by her husband.
Bolanle is a nursing mother of a two-month-old baby.
According to her husband Abiodun Lincon, they had an argument that turned violent.
He went on to share videos and photos of some items in their home that were destroyed as a result of the fight.
The car dealer also revealed that their marriage was a sham as he only married her for clout.
In one of the videos he shared on Instagram, Lincoln revealed that he has a family in South Africa and won't entertain any form of disrespect from Bolanle.
Bolanle who is a nursing mother rose to prominence after she featured in Zlatan Ibile's hit single 'Pepper Dem.'
