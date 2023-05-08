Veteran Kannywood actor Kawu Mala is dead

After battling a heart-related illness for several years, the actor passed away on Sunday evening, May 7. Mala was a prominent actor with over 20 years of experience, and he became widely recognised for his leading role in the popular TV series.

Mala, survived by his wife and more than 10 children, was laid to rest on Monday morning at Haye Cemetery in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State in accordance with Islamic traditions.

According to Murtala Karabiti, one of his colleagues in the acting industry, Mala's death is a great loss that has created a significant void in the industry. Karabiti added that the late Mala will be remembered forever as someone who made significant contributions to the development of filmmaking in northern Nigeria.

In his words, "Doctor, as we used to call him, is a friend to everyone and a brother to most of us. I have known him for over 20 years, and all through these years, I have never heard any bad comments about him. He has gone; ours is to pray for the repose of his soul."