Actress Venita Akpofure shades BBNaija's Esther, alleges that she's cheating with her friend's love interest

The drama started on Monday, June 21, 2021, during an episode of Big Brother Naija's reunion show.

TolaniBaj had shocked many when she talked about her getting ''closer'' to Neo.

TolaniBaj and Vee used to be friends and she had always known that Neo was Vee's man.

This sparked a lot of uproar on social media as many slammed and took sides with the reality TV stars involved in the love triangle.

Just like many followers of the show, Esther, a former housemate took a swipe at Tolani Baj.

"You tried to use her boyfriend to make a guy that you do not care about jealous and you are making noise. So fucking silly," she tweeted.

"You are in a healthy relationship and you are vexing for something that happened last year, a guy that isn't man enough and a friend whose man you tried to take. Aunty bad bitch, pls rest."

It didn't take long before Venita replied Esther, comparing her to the saying 'kettle calling pot black'

"Be guided! We know how you move around your friend's love interest boo!"