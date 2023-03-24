ADVERTISEMENT
Vee loves the 'beautiful chaos of Lagos,' nurtures no desire to 'japa'

Babatunde Lawal

Vee was born in the UK, but she now has no desire to return.

Reality TV star Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]
Reality TV star Vee [Instagram/VeeIye]

The reality TV star revealed this in the most recent episode of 'Me, Her, and Everything Else' hosted by Stephanie Coker.

After spending the most of her life abroad, Vee claimed that she had taken the decision to create a life for herself in Nigeria, and she wasn't prepared to abandon her purpose by flying back to her birthplace.

Vee, who likes to take risks and describes herself as adventurous, said she has so far liked every minute of her time in Nigeria, especially as a resident of Lagos, where she loves the "chaos" that defines the state.

In her words, “I feel like almost everyday, I ask myself, why am I still here? But it is different for me. I was born and raised there, my family is there. I’ve lived my whole life there. I’m a risk taker. I’m an adventurous person.

“When I said I wanted to come to Nigeria and figure things out, I wanna see it through. I don’t think I’m tired yet. “I unfortunately love the beautiful chaos of Lagos; I don’t know why. But I feel like the same thing applies to people that have lived in Lagos their whole lives and they want to leave. I don’t blame them.

“I’ve seen a whole life and I feel like at this stage, being in Nigeria for now is okay with me. As long as I can still function here, still make some certain moves; yeah why not?! I don’t think I’m tired yet.”

Vee is not the only celebrity who has spoken out about the pervasive "Japa" culture in Nigeria. Recently, singer Simi addressed the issue, claiming that the government is to blame.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

Vee loves the 'beautiful chaos of Lagos,' nurtures no desire to 'japa'

