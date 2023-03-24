Vee loves the 'beautiful chaos of Lagos,' nurtures no desire to 'japa'

The reality TV star revealed this in the most recent episode of 'Me, Her, and Everything Else' hosted by Stephanie Coker.

After spending the most of her life abroad, Vee claimed that she had taken the decision to create a life for herself in Nigeria, and she wasn't prepared to abandon her purpose by flying back to her birthplace.

Vee, who likes to take risks and describes herself as adventurous, said she has so far liked every minute of her time in Nigeria, especially as a resident of Lagos, where she loves the "chaos" that defines the state.

In her words, “I feel like almost everyday, I ask myself, why am I still here? But it is different for me. I was born and raised there, my family is there. I’ve lived my whole life there. I’m a risk taker. I’m an adventurous person.

“When I said I wanted to come to Nigeria and figure things out, I wanna see it through. I don’t think I’m tired yet. “I unfortunately love the beautiful chaos of Lagos; I don’t know why. But I feel like the same thing applies to people that have lived in Lagos their whole lives and they want to leave. I don’t blame them.

“I’ve seen a whole life and I feel like at this stage, being in Nigeria for now is okay with me. As long as I can still function here, still make some certain moves; yeah why not?! I don’t think I’m tired yet.”