'They just don't want to die feeling helpless' - Simi, on why people japa

The singer also blames the government for creating a system that doesn't benefit its citizens.

In her words, "Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who really wants to go land of strangers, away from everyone and the thing they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it's good or easy. They just don't want to die feeling that helpless.