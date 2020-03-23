Uche Jombo says the whole of President Muhammadu Buhari's media team should be sacked after an error in the video released from the presidency.

The president had for the first time reacted to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress made this known via her Twitter page on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She expressed her displeasure over the team's decision to go ahead and release the video after the error the president made while addressing the Covid-19 scare,

"The whole of president Buhari social media team needs to be replaced over COVIK ONE NINE video for not correcting him, watched it and shared it.

"Face with a rolling eye now even ghana people on my TL are having fun with it. I hope the "baba must speak to us" WhatsApp group people are happy.," she tweeted.

Nigeria now has thirty one confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first and second cases of the deadly coronavirus disease between February and March 2020 respectively.

The World Health Organisation has declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic. It has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.