Tristan Thompson admits to fathering Maralee Nichols’ baby, apologises to Khloé Kardashian

Tristan also apologises to Khloe for humiliating her.

American basketballer Tristan Thompson has admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

The NBA star confirmed this via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.''

He went on to apologise to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote.

Thompson's new post came weeks after he has slammed Nichols for trying to game fame with the whole situation.

Thompson also accused the trainer of alerting the media about their relationship and the pregnancy.

While clearing the air about their relationship, Nichols debunked the reports that she filed for child support before the child was born.

Nichols said she conceived the child on the night of Tristan's 30th birthday.

At that time, the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloe whom they share a daughter.

However, Tristan admitted in the lawsuit that he had sex with the 31-year-old trainer but claimed that it only happened once.

