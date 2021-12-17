Maralee Nichols breaks silence about fling with Tristan Thompson

In a statement released to EOnline, the new mum revealed that some of the information being circulated online about her isn't true.

"Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released — nor have I directed anyone else to release — any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him," part of the statement read.

“I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character.”

Nichols also cleared the air about her career, insisting that she is not a personal trainer and has never worked for Thompson.

"These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019. I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modeling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan,” she continued.

"I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me,” she recalled. “I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed."

"He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

Nichols said she just wants to raise her child peacefully, in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.

Nicole said she conceived the child on the night of Tristan's 30th birthday.

At that time, the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian whom they share a daughter.