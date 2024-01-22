Toyin Abraham beats her record as 'Malaika' closes in on ₦300 million gross

According to a report released today Monday, January 22, 2024, by the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Malaika caved in ₦10.9 million over the weekend (January18-21, 2024), which brings its gross total to ₦283,352,445.

The latest record shows that it has surpassed, in just one month of its release, the earnings of the 2022 movie Ijakunmo, which closed its theatrical viewing with a total gross of ₦278,496,384.

Malaika, which is still showing across cinemas nationwide and Ijakunmo still streaming on Netflix, are currently following each other on the table for the highest-grossing Nigerian movies ever, with the former on the 10th spot and the latter on the 11th.

At the top of the rank is A Tribe Called Judah which nears ₦1.5 billion despite a continuous fall in earnings since the year began. Still maintaining its record as the highest-grossing Nigerian movie ever, its current local gross is set at ₦1,350,028,330.

Meanwhile, American musical comedy Mean Girls struggles to grab the attention of the Nigerian audience as it records a weekend take home of ₦4 million and a total of ₦11.2 million since its debut two weeks ago.

See the full chart below: