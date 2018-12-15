Toolz reportedly gives birth to her first child in the United Kingdom.
Toolz gives birth after many speculations that she unfortunately lost her first pregnancy.
This is confirmed in many posts on social media. The on-air personality puts to bed in the United Kingdom according to reports.
