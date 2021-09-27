RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri apologises to IG dancer Janemena and her family

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri hopes to maintain his relationship with Janemena and her husband.

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri has apologised to Instagram dancer Janemena and her family.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that Dikeh called out Kpokpogri a few days ago of having access to the sex tapes of the IG dancer and influencer.

"I woke up this morning feeling very uneasy and decided to say this from the depth of my heart. To the family, I respect, love and hold in high regard, I am deeply sorry,'' he wrote.

Kpokpogri hopes to maintain his relationship with Janemena and her husband.
Kpokpogri hopes to maintain his relationship with Janemena and her husband. Pulse Nigeria

"First and foremost I want to use this medium to apologise to Janemena's husband, Mr Andre, It's an unfortunate incident how your wife was dragged into this. You are a good man and I have always commended you for your support towards Jane and her craft multiple times."

"I deeply apologise over and over again, Mr Andre. We have been family friends for over three years and I hope we still remain, friends, even after these issues have surpassed."

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]
Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena] Pulse Nigeria

"I want to profusely apologise to Jane's parents who are also mine. I am sorry that I brought this upon the family unknowingly. Jane has always hated social media drama and doesn't want to involve herself which a lot of persons can testify."

Kpokpogri's post is coming days after his former girlfriend accused him of having Janemena's sex tapes.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri apologises to IG dancer Janemena and her family

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Hello Magixx, you're welcome [Pulse EP Review]

Hennessy 2021 Cyphers: Meet the artists

Did sex education just usher in a new wave of Nigerian representation in UK television?

Blood and Water: Leroy Siyafa talks making acting debut in the Netflix series

'My Village People' becomes Nollywood's 17th film to gross over N100 million in box office

Trending

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/AmericaDigest]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]