Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri apologises to IG dancer Janemena and her family

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri has apologised to Instagram dancer Janemena and her family.
Kpokpogri hopes to maintain his relationship with Janemena and her husband.
It would be recalled that Dikeh called out Kpokpogri a few days ago of having access to the sex tapes of the IG dancer and influencer.
"I woke up this morning feeling very uneasy and decided to say this from the depth of my heart. To the family, I respect, love and hold in high regard, I am deeply sorry,'' he wrote.
"First and foremost I want to use this medium to apologise to Janemena's husband, Mr Andre, It's an unfortunate incident how your wife was dragged into this. You are a good man and I have always commended you for your support towards Jane and her craft multiple times."
"I deeply apologise over and over again, Mr Andre. We have been family friends for over three years and I hope we still remain, friends, even after these issues have surpassed."
"I want to profusely apologise to Jane's parents who are also mine. I am sorry that I brought this upon the family unknowingly. Jane has always hated social media drama and doesn't want to involve herself which a lot of persons can testify."
Kpokpogri's post is coming days after his former girlfriend accused him of having Janemena's sex tapes.
