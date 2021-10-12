RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You can't be begging me and petitioning me at the same time' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to Janemena's petition

Dikeh promises not to release the IG influencer's sex tape.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Instagram influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the petition filed by Instagram dancer, Janemena.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the movie star wondered why the IG dancer was in hurry to sue her despite privately begging her to save her marriage.

"If I say your sex tape exist, I say it again and again child. You can't be begging me behind the scene to save your marriage and begging to see me for an appointment to explain yourself and then come with a petition," she wrote.

Dikeh promises not to release the IG influencer's sex tape. Pulse Nigeria

"Am as dumb as your boyfriend so I wouldn't be releasing your sex tape nor your call a week ago. See you in court."

Dikeh's post came barely an hour after Janemena through her lawyers filed a petition against her.

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh] Pulse Nigeria

In the petition filed against the movie star, Janemena accused her of being malicious over claims about her sex tape being in the possession of Prince Kpokpogri.

She also demanded that Dikeh tendered an unreserved apology online and pay N500M for damages.

