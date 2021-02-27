Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the statement released by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission denying the report that she was made an ambassador.

The actress claimed she was appointed an ambassador by the commission.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Saturday, February 27, 2021, the movie star said she did not lie about the appointment.

"My name is King Tonto Dikeh. Best believe I will never lie on any human being talk more of a commission of the federation. I can only simply say this is life and we all know what can go wrong in 1 sec," she wrote.

"Coming from a place of leadership and peace, I won't fight this. But I will walk away with my head held high and grow above it, thanks."

The movie star's response came after the commission came out to deny appointing her as an ambassador.

The statement released by the commission debunking Tonto Dikeh's appointment

"The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission NCPC wishes to state in categorical terms that King Tonto Dikeh paid an official courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yakubu Pam on 25th February 2021 at the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Abuja," part of the statement read.

"As the founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she expressed her willingness and interest in partnering with the Commission in the area of peacebuilding. She equally cashed in on the visit to commend the NCPC boss for his positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to NCPC's statement [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

"However, we are suddenly inundated with claims from King Tonto Dikeh herself that she has been officially appointed as Ambassador of peace by this great Commission. This claim has gone viral in the media. The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired."

