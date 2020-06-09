Tonto Dikeh's 35th birthday appears to be one of her best as has been gifted with a Mercedes Benz car worth N17M.

The movie star turned thirty-five on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She took to her Instagram on the same day where she shared some videos of her new ride.

According to her, it was a gift from a very close friend and the second car gift for her birthday.

It didn't end there as she went on to reveal that the new car is the sixth of her garage collection.

Dikeh's latest car is a 2019 Mercedes Benz C300 4matic.

According to German car website, Kitchener Waterloo, the car goes for about $44,000 and N17M in Nigerian currency.