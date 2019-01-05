The OAP is unhappy over an incident involving assault to a woman she lends financial assistance to. She takes up duty to offer help to the victim who is forced to raise her child alone due to lack of support from her partner identified as Bolaji.

Following a recent violence causing the woman to lose her valuables, Makinwa issues a warning to the partner if he is unable to render an apology within a given timeline.

"I am giving you 24 hours to contact her, buy back the phone you smashed in the process. How dare you threaten her? This one will be your last.

"You go to her, apologize to her and leave her the heck alone. If you are not going to support them, do not stand in her way," the radio presenter orders in a post she puts up on Instagram today.

About deadbeat dads, Wizkid became a popular example in September 2018

The pop star's babymama Binta Diallo accuses him of neglecting his fatherly role since a child custody agreement 7 months earlier.

On Monday, September 10, Diallo blames him for paying little attention to his kids.

"A deadbeat dad tells everyone he loves and misses his kids but makes no efforts to see them. He refuses to help support his children to better their lives.

"He doesn't put his kids on his priority list but he will for someone else's kids. So next time you hear how much he loves and misses his kids, ask when the last time that he saw them," the babymama shares on Instagram.