Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa is advising the parents of kids who see her as a role model to tell them to desist from the idea.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Friday, September 11, 2020, the On-Air personality advised the parents of her fans to raise their children "to see themselves as a work in progress."

"Guys I gotta get this off my chest, pls stop calling me your role model, I am no one's role model, me sef I am looking for “role model”. The pressure of my kids love you and you are their role model has to stop. Raise your kids to see themselves as a work in progress," she tweeted.

"If a part of my life inspires you, by all means, use it as a guideline to be better, pls I am also trying out this thing called life. I am not perfect, I will disappoint you with no apologies. I disappoint myself too, the difference is I get up and move on."

"I accept my flaws all, I am under no pressure to fit into your ideal of what perfection looks like, I am figuring me out too. Pls be inspired but don’t pressure me to be a “role model”, I love my loud, goofy, silly, and witty self too much to submit to your standard."

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.