Toke Makinwa believes that any man who is intimidated by a woman's successful career isn't worthy to be with her.

Toke Makinwa is unarguably Nigeria's biggest female media personality.

The media personality while on a video chat with music mogul, Ubi Franklin on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, said any man who wants to be with her, should not be intimidated by the standards that she has created for herself.

"Any man who is intimidated by a hardworking woman is not your guy. Any man who meets me now should be inspired. I lost both parents at 8. I basically built a life for myself. If that doesn't inspire you, I don't want to be with you," she said.

"If that doesn't inspire you I don't need to be with you, I don't someone who is going to come into life and is quick to pick at what they think and how they think oooh she is too expensive.

"Dude I take care of myself. I have been doing that since I can remember. If you come into my life, surely you should have plans, if you don't, why are we talking to ourselves.

Toke Makinwa over the last decade has become one of the most famous media personalities from the is part of the world.

Born 3 November 1984, Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

She too has had her fair share of failed relationships and marriage which made the headlines a few years ago.