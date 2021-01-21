It looks like media girl Toke Makinwa has a new man in her life.

The multi-talented media personality who is currently in the United Kingdom took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, January 21, 2021, where she shared a photo of the new hunk in her life, Tuoyo.

A sneak peek into Tuoyo's Instagram page will give you a clue that these guys are spending quality time together.

Toke Makinwa's new man is a fitness expert and businessman. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Tuoyo is a fitness expert and businessman.

He hails from the Ishekiri tribe of Delta state.

From all indications, Makinwa has a thing for fitness experts as her ex-husband, Maje Ayide is a known gym rat.

Makinwa got married to Ayide in 2014.

Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida

The marriage crashed a few years after following reports of infidelity.

In 2017, an Igbosere High Court in Lagos dissolved the marriage between Makinwa and Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.