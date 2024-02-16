This is the song Bam Bam and Teddy A say best describes their love

As part of a Pulse Nigeria series celebrating couples during this year's Valentine's Day, the pair was asked a series of questions about their relationship, including a song that best describe their love.

Teddy A chose 'We Found Love' by Rihanna as Bam Bam sang the tune while dancing in her seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple met during the highly competitive third season of Big Brother Naija in 2018, where their friendship began. According to Bam Bam, at the time she met Teddy A, he looked like the kind of man her parents would warn against. To her, he painted a vivid picture of "danger and problems."

Teddy A on the other hand described her as "protective, principled and very annoying." When asked the one thing that she does that annoys him the most, he highlighted her passive-aggressive nature which he said reminds him of his mother.

Despite their first impressions of each other in the Big Brother house, the two took a liking to one another. Over time their then-friendship budded into a romantic relationship, one which viewers of the show believed to be a strategy to win the grand prize. However, even after their eviction from the show the pair continued to date, and soon after got engaged.

Pulse Nigeria