This is the song Bam Bam and Teddy A say best describes their love

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They chose "We Found Love' by Rihanna.

TeddyA and Bam Bam are parents to two girls [Instagram/IamTeddyA]
As part of a Pulse Nigeria series celebrating couples during this year's Valentine's Day, the pair was asked a series of questions about their relationship, including a song that best describe their love.

Teddy A chose 'We Found Love' by Rihanna as Bam Bam sang the tune while dancing in her seat.

The couple met during the highly competitive third season of Big Brother Naija in 2018, where their friendship began. According to Bam Bam, at the time she met Teddy A, he looked like the kind of man her parents would warn against. To her, he painted a vivid picture of "danger and problems."

Teddy A on the other hand described her as "protective, principled and very annoying." When asked the one thing that she does that annoys him the most, he highlighted her passive-aggressive nature which he said reminds him of his mother.

Despite their first impressions of each other in the Big Brother house, the two took a liking to one another. Over time their then-friendship budded into a romantic relationship, one which viewers of the show believed to be a strategy to win the grand prize. However, even after their eviction from the show the pair continued to date, and soon after got engaged.

Teddy A and Bam Bam on their wedding day [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Then in November 2019, they tied the knot in an elaborate destination wedding in Dubai and the glamorous affair was attended by celebrities. The couple then welcomed their first child on March 5, 2020, a girl named Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan. Two years later, their family of three then became a family of four after they welcomed their second daughter, Akorede Maya Adenibuyan to the world.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

