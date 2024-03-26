This is singer Joeboy's biggest red flag in a girlfriend

In a new interview with BBNaija's Tacha on her Cool FM show, the singer emphasised that a red flag for him is a woman who does not reciprocate in terms of spending money.

"One of my red flags in a girl is if you can't spend money on me. I would balance it out, not like I want to chop all her money. But I feel like if I can do something for you, you should be able to do it for me. Not all those ones that say 'What can we give to a man that has everything?" said Joeboy.

On the topic of relationships, Tacha filled with curiosity, asked him to clarify if he clearly asks women to be his girlfriend or if they just go with the flow.

Joeboy responded, "I've only been in two serious relationships actually and the people I've dated, I officially asked them to be my girlfriend."

It is worthy of note that Joeboy has been in a committed relationship with a mystery woman for the past two years, and according to him, he has spared no expense in spoiling her the whole way.

In a previous interview with Cool FM in February 2024, he said, "I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above ₦50 million, that was a rough estimate. I said at least ₦50 million. I don’t know for sure. It’s not like I’m counting. It could be more."