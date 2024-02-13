Joeboy kicks off his journey with Young Legend & Warner Music with new music

On Monday, February 12, Joeboy excited fans as he teased a new single on his social media accounts. The song titled 'Osadebe' is set to be released on Friday, February 16.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2019 with his hit single 'Baby', Joeboy has gone on to become a superstar with a collection of hit singles to his name.

Signed by Mr. Eazi's Empawa label, Joeboy enjoyed huge commercial success releasing two albums and two EPs under the label during his nearly six years on their books.

After releasing his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' which he followed up with the EP 'Body, Soul, and Spirit' in 2023, Joeboy kicked off 2024 by announcing he was parting ways with Empawa.

In the announcement, Joeboy stated that he was setting up his imprint named Young Legend and will be partnering with international music label Warner Music.