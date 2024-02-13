ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy kicks off his journey with Young Legend & Warner Music with new music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Joeboy is kicking off his new journey with Young Legend Warner Music with 'Osadebe'

Joeboy set to release his first single of 2024
Joeboy set to release his first single of 2024

Recommended articles

On Monday, February 12, Joeboy excited fans as he teased a new single on his social media accounts. The song titled 'Osadebe' is set to be released on Friday, February 16.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2019 with his hit single 'Baby', Joeboy has gone on to become a superstar with a collection of hit singles to his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signed by Mr. Eazi's Empawa label, Joeboy enjoyed huge commercial success releasing two albums and two EPs under the label during his nearly six years on their books.

After releasing his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' which he followed up with the EP 'Body, Soul, and Spirit' in 2023, Joeboy kicked off 2024 by announcing he was parting ways with Empawa.

In the announcement, Joeboy stated that he was setting up his imprint named Young Legend and will be partnering with international music label Warner Music.

'Osadebe' is Joeboy's first release post-Empawa as he kicks off his journey with Young Legend and Warner Music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo

My parents had me at a young age so my grandmother raised me - Timi Dakolo

Joeboy kicks off his journey with Young Legend & Warner Music with new music

Joeboy kicks off his journey with Young Legend & Warner Music with new music

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Ruggedman on how infidelity allegations and 9ice's song affected his life

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Burna Boy resumes dragging Davido, calls him a pu**y

Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Usher ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido talks about the journey that led him to the Grammys

My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu Ikechukwu accused the Grammys of using Afrobeats for clout [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]

The Grammys used & betrayed us, we should stop submitting our songs - Rapper Ikechukwu

The Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions

Headies Awards returns to Nigeria after two international editions